TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Rocky Mount man faces a “host” of charges after he led law enforcement on a chase in Edgecombe County on Monday before his eventual arrest.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a dark grey Dodge Charger that was speeding in the area of Springfield Road near Rocky Mount.

Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped off and led law enforcement on a chase that went through the county and into Tarboro, the sheriff’s office said.

At that point, Tarboro police joined the chase.

A Tarboro officer was injured when his vehicle was struck at the intersection of Western Boulevard and Howard Avenue.

Deputies stopped at the scene of that collision to make sure everyone involved was OK while others attempted to follow the suspect vehicle.

Later Monday, an off-duty deputy saw the Charger parked at the suspect’s home in Rocky Mount.

Rocky Mount police, along with the Edgecombe County deputies, were able to take the suspect, identified as Major Lamont Perry, into custody without incident at the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Perry faces a “host of charges including felony flee to elude arrest, and given a $15,000 secured bond,” the sheriff’s office said.

The condition of the injured officer is unknown at this time.