Officials investigate after ECU student found dead in dorm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – According to an East Carolina University faculty memo, officials are investigating the death of a student on campus.

The student was found deceased in his dorm room Saturday around 7 p.m. Saturday.

His cause of death is unknown. No foul play is expected, according to officials.

The name of the student has not been released because family members have not been notified.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now