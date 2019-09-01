Officials monitor Dorian as track includes NC; state of emergency declared

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This weekend officials at North Carolina Emergency Management are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian.

Governor Roy Cooper tweeted Saturday night:

“A state of emergency has been declared for our state. North Carolinians should prepare, and listen to local leaders for updates on severe weather. Please take the time now to prepare for possible effects of #Dorian”

RELATED: Click here for the latest and an interactive Dorian tracking map

Officials told CBS 17 they plan to open the state Emergency Operations Center and expect to announce Sunday morning exactly when that will happen.

Meanwhile, people throughout the Triangle are already stocking up on supplies.

“I’m concerned about any hurricane that’s out there,” Mavis Everett said. “I have my water delivered every three months.”

For Everett, a hurricane preparedness kit is a necessity every year.

“The time when they tell you it’s coming, and you don’t go out and buy, that’s when you’re going to be in trouble,” she said.

Everett prepares every hurricane season, after riding out Hurricane Andrew in south Florida.

“I still get nervous when I feel the wind,” Everett said. “It’s a flashback. It was horrible.”



Raleigh resident Jerry Hall is also stocking up on supplies.

“I decided my gas tank was low, I went out and filled the gasoline tank tonight,” Hall said.

At Carlie C’s, store managers said business has been busier due to the Dorian forecast this weekend.

“There was a little more traffic with the Labor Day weekend, so I believe something is brewing,” Carlie C’s Co-Store Manager Arthur Mial said.



N.C. Emergency Management officials said they’re monitoring Dorian’s forecast closely, and believe people should be ready for any impacts.

“Just with Florence and Matthew over the past two years, we saw that even with a lower level category 1 or 2 storm, it’s really the wind is not what matters. It’s the water we get, and the flooding that brings,” N.C. Emergency Management spokesperson Keith Acree said. “We’re looking at still potentially large rain amounts from Dorian.”

Everett hopes others follow suit.

“We have no control of it, so, whatever happens, happens,” she said. “You just have to be prepared.”

Emergency management officials also told CBS 17 they’re coordinating with the National Hurricane Center, FEMA, nearby states and local governments, especially those along the coast.

For more information on an emergency kit, click here.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now