After a warm and active Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms, we'll see more unsettled weather for the end of the weekend. You'll want to keep your umbrella on standby as rain chances linger throughout much of the upcoming week.

On Sunday, a cold front will try to slide into central North Carolina, but will likely stall out to our north. Due to our warm and muggy air, once again scattered storms are expected for the second part of your Sunday. While we are not outlined for severe weather as of now, be prepared for some punchy thunderstorms yet again. Heavy rain may caused localized flooding issues. Highs hover in the upper 80s on Sunday.