Officials seek help from public after Orville Wright bust stolen from Wright Brothers National Memorial

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say the Orville Wright bust was stolen and its mounting was damaged at the Wright Brothers National Memorial between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

The copper reproduction bust was located at the foot of the Wright Brothers Monument. It was mounted to a heavy granite base that was toppled over and damaged during the theft.

The incident remains under investigation by National Park Service Rangers and local law enforcement officials.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Dare County Community Crime Line at 1-800-745-2746 or the National Park Service’s Investigative Services at 1-888-653-0009.