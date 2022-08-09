WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends.

Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced Alliance Group of NC hopes to transform the former S&W Chevrolet dealership into a new food hall. Discover Wake Forest says the goal is to have the space serving food by next summer.

Plans would be to preserve the 80-year-old building while also expanding it to offer outdoor amenities and a rooftop space. The food hall would sit at the north end of the White Street.

There will be more than just food offered, Discover Wake Forest says a 2.5 acre park and outdoor space behind the food hall. They say there are also plans to re-open a creek that has been piped for 75 years. Alliance Group NC also plans to include a 3,500 square-foot indoor space for private events.

Adding to the revitalization of the area is a group of more than 100 condos along White Street and White Street. The four-story units are under construction. They will range from 1,500 to 2,500 square feet. Residents are expected to move in early 2023.

Return on construction in Wake Forest may be a safe bet for any developer. The city is the ninth fastest growing municipality in North Carolina. The city has had a 259 percent increase in population over the last 220 years. Population currently sits at around 50,200 and is expected to reach 75,235 by 2030.