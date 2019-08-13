Olive Garden offering new ‘Lifetime Pasta Pass’

Forget unlimited soup and salad. What about unlimited pasta for a lifetime?

That’s what Olive Garden is offering with its new deal.

The Italian restaurant chain says it’s introducing a Lifetime Pasta Pass starting Thursday, August 15.

The pass includes a lifetime of unlimited servings of any pasta bowl, along with unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.

The deal is an upgrade to Olive Garden’s “Never Ending Pasta” Pass.

The Never-Ending Pass is $100. The first 50 people who buy those will be able to opt into the Lifetime Pass — which will cost you an extra $400.

Both deals go on sale August 15 at 2 p.m.

