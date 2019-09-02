BAHAMAS (WFLA) — Ominous cell phone video taken from an island in the Atlantic shows Hurricane Dorian’s arrival in the Bahamas.
The video was shared on Facebook by Visit Green Turtle Cay, a tourism company for the island in the Bahamas.
The 1 p.m. update by the National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Dorian has reached maximum winds near 180 mph with gusts over 220 mph.
LATEST STORIES:
- 22-year-old man’s body found in Kohl’s parking lot in Fuquay-Varina
- NC man faces attempted murder charge after setting fire to home while woman was inside
- Over 800 Airbnbs free for displaced neighbors, relief workers
- Over 24,000 pounds of beef recalled, deemed ‘unfit for human consumption’
- Ominous Bahamas beach video shows Dorian’s arrival