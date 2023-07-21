BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A day after a devastating an EF3 tornado touched down in Nash and Edgecombe counties, the realization of what happened is settling in as communities work to rebuild, repair and recover.

James Powell’s home is one of several damaged along Morning Star Church Road in Edgecombe County. The sheriff’s office said it’s one of the most damaged parts of the county.

Powell said the tornado only needed two minutes to tear apart the home he’s lived in since 2007. He said by the time he shut the door, the tree already fell through his house.

“It actually hit me in the back and I fell down to the floor,” Powell said.

He said he then started crawling toward the back of the house and waited until it was over. He walked away with minor scratches, and a lot of work ahead.

“Rebuilding process, I mean gotta start over, gotta start over,” Powell said.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said it has no reports of looting, still, it increased patrol. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said the same thing.

CBS 17 rode along with Nash County Sheriff’s Deputy Ronald Stewart Thursday evening. His focus was going up to damaged homes in hard-hit areas like Dortches, seeing if people needed help.

Stewart was leading a funeral procession when the tornado touched down Wednesday. He quickly shifted his focus. He came up to a mobile home park in Dortches that suffered significant damage.

“I saw two individuals standing up alongside their pit, my first instinct was to check on them first, and I come in here along with another deputy we assisted them out of the debris, the gentleman next door helped us get them into his residence due to a propane tank that was leaking,” Stewart said.

He said they were taken to the hospital.

The tornado injured more than a dozen people.