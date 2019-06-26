Worker electrocuted at Raleigh elementary school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A contract worker was electrocuted Wednesday while working at Lead Mine Elementary School, officials confirmed.

A call concerning an electrocution was made from the school, located at 8301 Old Lead Mine Rd., just before 1 p.m., police confirmed.

An employee of Unique Environmental Energy Services Inc. and was working alone in the plant room when he died, the North Carolina Department of Labor said.

A coworker found the victim.

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division is investigating the worker’s death.

CBS 17 contacted Unique Environmental Energy Services who said the company would not comment at this time.

