HOLLISTER, N.C. (WNCN) – One man is in custody after reckless and careless driving on Saturday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Saturday evening, Deputy C. Roberts and Corporal G. Caine of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Mills Road and Highway 561 when they saw a red Ford Mustang driven by 65-year-old Ronnie Anthony Mills in a careless and reckless manner, the sheriff’s office said.

According to Halifax County Sherriff’s Office, Deputy Roberts attempted a traffic stop on the red Ford Mustang, but the driver refused to stop and drove away from Deputy Roberts.

Deputy Roberts and Corporal Caine chased Mills with speeds reaching 120 miles per hour. Mills led deputies to a house on Mills Road where Mills was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Roberts arrested and charged Mills with the following:

Felony Flee to Elude

Speeding, driving while license revoked

Possession of an open container of alcohol

Resist, Delay or Obstruct a Public Officer

Mills was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $10,000.00 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said. He has a court date on Nov. 15.

The 2015 Ford Mustang was seized under the North Carolina Run and Done Law.