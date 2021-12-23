One of the busiest travel days of the year at Raleigh-Durham airport

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday marks one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is taking steps to ensure smooth travel this holiday season.

Just a few days ahead of Christmas, the airport was hustling and bustling with people. RDU says they expect 37,000 people to travel through the airport on Thursday alone.

“We’re traveling with our family here and family from Virginia,” said Lermon Bethea. He is planning to spend Christmas in Las Vegas this year. He and his family even got to the airport early in hopes of avoiding any travel headaches. “Try to keep the travel nightmares down, try to get in front of the travel. It’s been great so far. I was expecting a whole lot more people here. That’s why we came so early. I was really expecting a lot more people.”

RDU hoping to ensure smooth travel this holiday season by addressing both traffic and parking.

To relieve congestion, the airport is allowing drivers to pick up passengers at departure and arrival ramps.

RDU is also urging people to arrive two to four hours ahead of their flight.

“I put everything in a carry-on, so I don’t have to check a bag and just packed light and came here like an hour and a half before my flight and I’m just going to relax,” said Emma Caterinicchio.

Parking spots at the airport are expected to fill up rather quickly. RDU says they are encouraging people to reserve spots 24 hours ahead of their arrival.

“It’s been really smooth. I got us checked in at Delta and getting ready to go through TSA with a couple of other people but it’s been really smooth.”

RDU says they are expecting some 495,000 people to use the airport from Dec. 18th through Jan. 2nd. That’s more than the total for the entire month of December of last year.