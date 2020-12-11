Mount Holly officer killed in shootout; suspect in custody

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An officer was shot and killed Friday morning after police exchanged fire with a suspect near the Mount Holly Car Wash, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said Mount Holly officers and a Gaston County police officer were confronting an armed, breaking and entering suspect around 3:30 a.m. when several shots were fired.

Officer Tyler Herndon, 25, was shot during the encounter and was taken to the hospital. Officer Herndon did not survive his injuries.

Officer Herndon had been an officer with Mount Holly Police for less than two years.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Tyler Funk, was treated at the hospital and released to law enforcement. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Joshua Tyler Funk (courtesy of the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office)

Beatty Drive is closed in the area while police investigate.

Procedure dictates that the Internal Affairs Bureau with the Mount Holly Police Department will conduct a “separate but parallel investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were followed during the incident.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

