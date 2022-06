GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was killed in a shooting at the 1900 block of Kennedy Circle on Wednesday night.

Officers arrived at the scene following reports of shots fired. They found a man with apparent gunshot wounds dead inside a residence, according to a press release.

One person was taken into custody for questioning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. GPD said it doesn’t anticipate having more details to release Wednesday night.