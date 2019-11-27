Online grocery shopping picking up popularity in the Triangle

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Grocery stores all over the Triangle are packed with people buying last-minute items for their Thanksgiving dinner.

Christine Perisich was one of the many shoppers stocking up at Target on Wednesday, but not for a meal she’ll be enjoying herself.

She works for Shipt.

“It was a perfect job for me,” said Perisich.

It’s an app that allows people to order groceries and other items online, then shoppers like Perisich go and get them.

“And within a few minutes, I’ll be delivering it to their door,” said Perisich.

She says it’s about an hour or two from ordering to receiving.

The program launched four years ago in the Triangle.

It’s one of several grocery delivery apps growing in popularity.

“It’s exploded,” said Perisich. “When I first started, I would just get maybe 5 to 10 shops in a week and now I can easily get 10 in a day.”

This week’s been more than twice as busy.

“Holidays are always a challenge,” said Perisich. “They always ramp up in the days and weeks leading up to the holiday.”

Target is one of Shipt’s store partners.

Target, Amazon and Walmart have all recently amped up same-day and next-day delivery efforts.

“It’s busier all around with the digital aspect and in-store experience as well,” said store director Bryan Jacobs.

With this year’s short window between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Shipt shoppers are just some of the many walking down the aisles.

“I think you’re going to experience the crowds no matter what time you’re out but earlier is always better,” said Jacobs.

For more information on Shipt, here’s a link to their website.