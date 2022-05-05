TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Headed to the beach for some rest and relaxation? You might want to go out of state.

Despite numerous beaches, North Carolina only appeared once on Travel + Leisure’s list of top 25 beaches in the United States.

Travel + Leisure ranked Wrightsville Beach No. 10 overall – just topping Grand Haven State Park in Michigan.

The best in the nation is Poipu Beach in Kauai, Hawaii, according to the magazine.

Sand, waves, the level of seclusion, accessible parking, and even the number of shaded trees factored into the rankings.

You can see the other top beaches on the list below.

Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii Ocean City, Maryland Coronado Beach, San Diego, California Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, Nevada Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida Harris Beach, Oregon Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina Grand Haven State Park, Michigan Santa Monica Beach, California Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia Good Harbor Beach, Cloucester, Massachusetts Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York Crystal Lake State Park, Barton, Vermont Gulf Shores Public Beach, Alabama Park Point Beach, Duluth, Minnesota Asbury Park Beach, New Jersey Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina Alki Beach, Seattle, Washington Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York

