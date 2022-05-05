TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Headed to the beach for some rest and relaxation? You might want to go out of state.
Despite numerous beaches, North Carolina only appeared once on Travel + Leisure’s list of top 25 beaches in the United States.
Travel + Leisure ranked Wrightsville Beach No. 10 overall – just topping Grand Haven State Park in Michigan.
The best in the nation is Poipu Beach in Kauai, Hawaii, according to the magazine.
Sand, waves, the level of seclusion, accessible parking, and even the number of shaded trees factored into the rankings.
You can see the other top beaches on the list below.
- Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii
- Ocean City, Maryland
- Coronado Beach, San Diego, California
- Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, Nevada
- Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida
- Harris Beach, Oregon
- Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington
- Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois
- Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii
- Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina
- Grand Haven State Park, Michigan
- Santa Monica Beach, California
- Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado
- North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia
- Good Harbor Beach, Cloucester, Massachusetts
- Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York
- Crystal Lake State Park, Barton, Vermont
- Gulf Shores Public Beach, Alabama
- Park Point Beach, Duluth, Minnesota
- Asbury Park Beach, New Jersey
- Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
- Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Alki Beach, Seattle, Washington
- Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut
- Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York
Click here to read the article on Travel + Leisure.