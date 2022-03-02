RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol joined forces with law enforcement partners in adjoining states to conduct a concentrated highway traffic enforcement period as part of Operation SafeDRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement).

The purpose is to eliminate commercial motor vehicle traffic crashes through periods of high visibility enforcement along the southeast I-95 corridor.

According to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, 13 percent of the nation’s fatal commercial motor vehicle collisions occur along the southeast I-95 corridor.

SafeDRIVE’s enforcement efforts focus on monitoring for aggressive driving, speeding, tailgating, failing to wear safety belts, distracted driving and impaired driving.

Efforts will also help ensure truck drivers are following industry regulations, including hours of service compliance, commercial driver license compliance, medical certification and commercial motor vehicle credentialing.

The enforcement period for SafeDRIVE on I-95 ends March 3rd.

“If it slows one person down and saves one life, that’s what we are trying to do, our jobs,” Johnny Ray Edwards, North Carolina State Trooper said.

All drivers should follow these safety tips: