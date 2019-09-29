Oprah Winfrey shocks NC audience with $1 million donation for students

FILE – In this May 15, 2019 file photo, Oprah Winfrey speaks at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration at Battery Park in New York. Winfrey announced Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that she will embark on a nine city arena tour called “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus,” that will focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The tour will begin Jan. 4, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and end in early March in Denver. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Oprah Winfrey shocked attendees at a North Carolina fundraiser by announcing a donation of more than $1 million toward the United Negro College Fund.

The Charlotte Observer reports that former talk-show host and OWN television network chief made the surprise announcement Saturday while speaking at Charlotte’s 17th annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon.

United Negro College Fund officials were hoping the luncheon would help raise $500,000 for deserving area students to attend historically black colleges.

At the time of Winfrey’s address, a running tally at the event showed that about $1.15 million had been raised. That’s when Winfrey said she was going to match the total, prompting a standing ovation from the stunned audience.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now