Orange County Board of Commissioners Listening Session on Racial Justice

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – According to a press release, the Orange County Board of Commissioners in partnership with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Orange County Human Relations Commission will host a listening session on Issues of Policing and Racial Justice and Equity in Orange County.

The virtual session will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. with the end time flexible depending on the number of speakers.

Individuals who wish to attend and those who wish to speak may register here.

The agenda/program for the session can be found here.

The session will include a short introduction by the Chair of the Orange County Human Relations Commission. The session will then open up for public questions and comments from attendees. Questions and comments will be recorded by the BOCC for future discussion and action.