Orange County elementary school names new principal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – An assistant principal has been promoted to principal at an Orange County elementary school, according to a news release from the school system.

Channing Bennett has been approved by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education as the new principal at Glenwood Elementary. Bennett has been the school’s assistant principal since 2017.

Bennett previously served as an administrative intern at Morris Grove Elementary. He also worked at Smith Middle School, where he was selected as the school’s Teacher of the Year and was a district finalist, the release said.

Bennett earned bachelor and master degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now