Orange County finds home for 3 more wolf-German shepherd hybrids

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Orange County Animal Services reported it has found a permanent home for three more wolf-German shepherd hybrids.

Last month, the department re-homed two wolfdogs, 11-month-olds Taalai and Taa, with the WolfWood Refuge in Colorado. On Friday, three more were rehomed with Heroes and Hybrids, a sanctuary in Wisconsin.

The county is still looking for new homes for three more wolfdogs housed a the shelter. The county said it was working to finalize placement plans for them.

The county said the wolfdogs cannot continue to stay in the shelter. It said shelter housing does not provide acceptable long-term quality of life and is not in line with good animal welfare practices.

Four wolf-German shepherd hybrid dogs that recently escaped were spotted again Tuesday morning (enter location). (IC You Photography)

“This has been a long journey and we are elated to find appropriate placement for these animals,” said Dr. Sandra Strong, Director of Animal Services in a release. “These types of transfers take an enormous amount of effort from everyone involved. We are so grateful to these amazing organizations that were able to give these wolfdogs the type of safe environment and enrichment they require. After caring for them daily for many months and working so hard to find placement, it means everything for us to see them move on to a wonderful new chapter in their lives.”

In August, Orange County Animal Services reported nine of about a dozen wolf-German shepherd hybrids that escaped an enclosure have been captured. The dogs escaped an enclosure in the Cedar Grove area of Orange County.

Finding a permanent home for the dogs has proven difficult.

The dogs are not legal pets and are not socialized and there is no approved rabies vaccine for them so they cannot be adopted out to families.

The county said they have reached out to many sanctuaries across the state but most have been full and unable to help. In addition, many rescues are unable to take on large-breed animals that need extensive socialization.