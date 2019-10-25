Orange County high school senior sends text threatening mass violence

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old from Mebane was arrested Friday after deputies said he sent a text to a classmate threatening to shoot up Cedar Ridge High School.

Dylan W. George was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with felony communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

George, a senior at Cedar Ridge High School, is accused of sending the threat via text to a classmate Friday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The classmate received a text this morning but did not recognize the sending number. The student’s parent immediately called 911,” the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation revealed George to be the person who sent the text and he was brought to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

George admitted to writing the message, the sheriff’s office said.

“Threats to school safety are incredibly dangerous, disruptive, and anxiety producing. Investigators took the text message sent today very seriously. They were tenacious and swift as they worked to protect the teachers, staff, and students at Cedar Ridge,” said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.

George received a $75,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

