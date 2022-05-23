HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 69-year-old man after they said he shot a relative.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said they called to a domestic dispute around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night on Claudia Court in Durham.

On their way to the location, deputies were advised shots had been fired.

When they arrived, deputies said Gabriel Rangel Tapia had been detained by his family members in the street.

Relatives and other witnesses said they heard a short verbal altercation between Tapia and his son-in-law, followed by gunshots.

Family members said they took a handgun away from him. They said they placed the gun in the trunk of a nearby car.

Deputies found Tapia’s son-in-law on the porch of the home. He had been shot multiple times.

The OCSO said deputies rendered emergency aid until medical responders arrived. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains.

Tapia was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

A magistrate set Tapia’s bond at $100,000.

His first court appearance was scheduled for Monday at 2 pm.

Anyone with more information on this shooting is asked to call lead investigator Kyle Borland at (919) 245-2915.