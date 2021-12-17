Orange County reports first omicron variant case

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) ― A recent case of COVID-19 in Orange County was caused by the omicron variant, the county health department said Friday.

A lab test confirmed the presence of the variant.

The person is fully vaccinated but had not received a booster, the health department said.

They are at home in isolation with mild symptoms.

Genomic sequencing was conducted at UNC Hospitals, Orange County Health said. .

“The first case of Omicron is a reminder of the importance of vaccination, boosters, and general prevention strategies needed to protect against COVID-19,” said Orange County Health Director Quintana Stewart. “Everyone 5 and older should get vaccinated and boosters are recommended for everyone 16 years and older.”

Orange County’s omicron case is the fifth in the state.

The state’s first was detected on Dec. 10 in Mecklenburg County. A UNC Charlotte student tested positive after traveling out of state for Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, it was announced that three more were detected in Pitt County.

