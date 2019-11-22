Orange County Sheriffs Office holds fundraiser for fellow deputy whose wife, son are battling illnesses

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – On Friday, first responders in Orange County came together to rally around a sheriff’s deputy whose wife and son are both battling two different illnesses.

Sgt. Chad Riley’s son, Ridge, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor four years ago.

While the tumor was stable for awhile, the family learned it was growing again this summer.

Earlier this month, Riley’s wife, Hannah, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Today, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office held a barbecue fundraiser for the family, and they sold out of food by noon.

“It was very overwhelming the amount of support. We sold out almost before the fundraiser began today. We have an amazing community, we are very blessed, very loved and can’t thank them enough for all they’ve done,” said Hannah Riley.

If you missed the fundraiser and would still like to give, contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, or you can donate to the family’s GoFundMe.

