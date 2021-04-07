Organizations team up to host 400 black businesses at two-day pop-up shop in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two local organizations, Our Stop Shop and SHIFT Performances hosted a two-day pop-up shop featuring 400 Black-owned businesses at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds Kerr Scott Building.

According to organizers, the pop-up shop weekend was focused on “providing an all encompassing platform to normalize Black business brand awareness with a robust make-up of diverse vendors.”

Danielle Briscoe, owner of Pink Daisy Beauty and Accessories says her business has been struggling throughout the pandemic. “Its wonderful because I’ve only been in business for a year and its really hard to get your name out there so I’m excited to be at this event,” Briscoe said.

The event featured different types of businesses such as retail, organizations and service providers.