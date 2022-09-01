RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students in North Carolina bounced back in standardized testing following a decline due to COVID-19, but roughly a third of schools are considered low-performing, according to state data released Thursday.

The state Department of Public Instruction’s accountability report indicates 864 of more than 2,700 schools were considered low-performing in the 2021-22 academic year, meaning they received a grade of D or F and did not exceed growth.

That was up from 488 in 2018-19, the last school year in which letter grades were released. They were left out in each of the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though administrators caution not to directly compare 2018-19 to the most recent school year.

“Since March 2020, the changes in instruction, particularly related to time and place, restrict the feasibility of typical comparisons of student achievement across years,” said Tammy Howard, DPI’s accountability director. “Educational data must be viewed as before, during, and eventually after COVID.”

DOWNLOAD THE RAW DATA HERE

DPI says there were 29 low-performing districts, defined as those where most schools were identified as low-performing. That’s up from eight in 2018-19.

Data for the last school year is based on a breakdown of end-of-grade and end-of-course testing in both reading and math, showing the percentage of students who reached Level 3 (meaning they were grade-level proficient) and Level 4 (college and career ready) and at each academic achievement level.

DPI says scores were better than they were in 2020-21 at all grade levels — from third through eighth — in both reading and math, and in terms of both Levels 3 and 4, with one exception: Scores were down in third-grade reading.