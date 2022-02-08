‘Our numbers are not there yet’: Raleigh mayor gives update on mask mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh’s mayor said Tuesday the city’s COVID metrics aren’t where they need to lift the mask mandate.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said city leaders received an update from Wake County Public Health recently as states and municipalities acorss the country amend their mandates.

“Our numbers are not there yet,” Baldwin said. “Places like California and New Jersey peaked before we did maybe by about 2 weeks 3 weeks.”

In early December, Baldwin briefly floated the idea that the mandate could be amended as COVID-19 numbers were trending in the right direction.

That was before omicron swept the country.

“When I previously considered relaxing the mask mandate we were at 85 cases per 100,000. We’re now at 1,005 per 100,000 – that’ s still a lot of cases,” Baldwin said.

Also at that time, the positivity rate was at 4 percent and the latest data from Wake County shows a 20 percent rate.

“We’re going to meet in two weeks to talk about next steps, look at the data and see where we are and go from there,” Baldwin said.

She also said dropping a mask mandate for vaccinated people like in California is “impossible to enforce but it sounds good.”

The Town of Cary lifted its mask mandate in late October.