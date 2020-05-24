Outer Banks driver in police chase nearly hits pedestrians before crashing into tree, officials say

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A 40-year-old man was charged on multiple reckless driving accounts, including driving while impaired, after fleeing from the Kill Devil Hills Police twice and almost striking pedestrians on Friday evening.

Police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver Friday just after 6:30 p.m. on Bay Drive near 4th Street in Kill Devil Hills.

The driver, later identified as Ralph Clayton Barlow of Kitty Hawk, was reportedly driving erratically and drove his truck off the road after almost hitting pedestrians walking along a multipurpose path.

Barlow crashed into a tree and drove away from the scene. He was then stopped by police less than a mile away at U.S. 158 and 4th Street.

After initially stopping for the officers, Barlow then fled the scene again and headed south on U.S. 158 where he ran off the road a second time near the Dare Center — which was still within a mile from the original scene.

Barlow’s white Chevy Silverado allegedly went airborne and hit the wooden bulkhead of a retention pond where he was found unresponsive.

He was then transported to a hospital in the Outer Banks for his injuries.

A blood test was taken at the hospital along with the determination of Barlow’s impairment level, according to KDH police. As a result of his medical status, he was not arrested at the hospital.

Barlow was charged with driving while impaired, resisting an officer, and hit and run.

Police officials said that the crashes all occurred within a mile from the initial scene and no active police pursuit occurred.

