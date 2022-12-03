BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Three men were arrested and over 100 pounds of drugs following an investigation in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed search warrants on a home in the 200 block of Paramount Court and a home in the 100 block of Keystone Drive.

During the search, deputies seized the following items:

Items seized during an investigation in Buncombe County.(Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Items seized during an investigation in Buncombe County.(Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Items seized during an investigation in Buncombe County.(Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Money seized during an investigation in Buncombe County.(Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

2.31 pounds of ketamine

2.06 pounds of MDA

117.2 pounds of marijuana

274.7 grams psilocybin mushrooms

301 packets of marijuana/THC Edibles

7 dosage units of LSD

One quart of moonshine

One valor AR-15 with suppressor

One sig sauer MCX AR pistol

$27,137

After the seizure, three men were arrested.

Adam Harrison Welsh, age 30, of Leicester, has been charged with numerous felonies related to drug trafficking:

PWISD schedule I

PWISD schedule III

trafficking in MDA

PWISD mda

maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance

trafficking in marijuana

PWISD marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

Grant Hamilton Angel, age 27, has been charged with numerous felonies related to drug trafficking:

trafficking in MDA

maintaining a dwelling for sale of a controlled substance

PWISD mda

PWISD schedule i

PWISD marijuana

possession LSD

possession of drug paraphernalia

David Maine Welsh, age 62, of Leicester, has been charged with:

PWIMSD Schedule I

Trafficking in marijuana

The Department of Homeland Security and the United States Postal Inspector Service also assisted in this investigation.