The scene on Skycrest Drive near New Hope Road on June 15, 2022. (CBS 17 photo)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic collision involving a garbage truck has shut down a Raleigh road early Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred on Skycrest Drive near its intersection with New Hope Road just after noon.

A CBS 17 crew on the scene said at least one passenger vehicle was involved along with the garbage truck.

The truck and car are in the inbound lanes of Skycrest Drive.

Police have not released information about injuries related to the incident.

Please avoid the area if possible.