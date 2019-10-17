Overturned vehicle snarls traffic on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An overturned vehicle in the southbound lanes of Wake Forest Road near I-440 is causing backups during the Thursday evening commute.

The car flipped around 5:45 p.m. near Wake Towne Drive.

All but one through lane was closed off as police cleared the scene.

Avoid the area if possible.

No word if any injuries were associated with the incident.

CBS 17 will update this story.

More headlines from CBS17.com: