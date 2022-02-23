DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a car after a deadly shooting.

Officers were called to the scene of a shooting near East Main Street and Angier Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they found 21-year-old Israel Njuguna with multiple gunshot

wounds. Njuguna was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Courtesy: Durham Police Department

Investigators are now looking for a vehicle seen near the shooting. It is described as:

2015 or 2016 white Ford Fusion SE Titanium package

Dark tinted windows

A temporary 30-day paper license tag

At least three people were believed to have been in the car.

Durham police said the shooting does not appear to have been random. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.