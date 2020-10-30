GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s tough walking away from a family business and even tougher when the family has run that business for more than a century.

A Greensboro couple and their family have actually run Yum Yum Better Ice Cream and Hot Dogs for nearly 115 years.

The Aydelette family are saying their final goodbyes to customers at the iconic ice cream shop on Spring Garden Street. If you’ve ever stopped into the shop you know it’s service with a familiar face.

“The Lord says everybody has a purpose, so evidently He wanted us to sell ice cream and hot dogs through this family line for a while,” said Yum Yum Manager Clint Aydelette.

In 1906 Aydelette’s Grandfather W.B. Aydelette started to sell ice cream right out of cart around Greensboro. A scoop of ice cream was only a nickel back then.

It’s grown into the recognizable stand-alone building in the heart of UNC Greensboro’s campus.

“We were just blessed that God gave grandpa the idea and the community rallied around us all these years,” he explained.

Aydelette’s seen a lot over the past 40 years feeding the community.

“I’ve got to see families grow up, have their kids,” he reflected. “I’ve had people come in and say this is my fifth generation to eat here.”

His wife, Linda Aydelette said they will cherish the many memories made in the restaurant. She’s excited to make new ones with her family.

“There such good memories for us because they’ve shared their families with us and that meant everything,” she explained. “Our family time was always store related, it was always store was first and now it won’t be.”

The couple plans to retire and spend more time with their family who lives all over North Carolina. Aydelette added the food and service will remain the same under the new owners.