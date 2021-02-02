THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – Two people were shot and killed and a third was injured after a shooting in Thomasville on Monday night, according to a news release.

At 8:15 p.m. Monday, officers, along with Davidson County EMS, were dispatched to Hunter Street when they were told a person had been shot.

When they arrived, officers found Mykiah Anderson, 24, of Thomasville, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers performed life-saving measures, however, Anderson succumbed to his injuries.

A second victim, also suffering from gunshot wounds, was located behind a duplex apartment in the 40 block of Hunter Street.

Torrian Williams, 23, of High Point, died at the scene.

A third victim suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at High Point Medical Center a short time later via a private vehicle. Jaylin McLendon, 19, of High Point, was transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Two people have been charged in connection with the shooting.

Detectives charged Severen Trique Singleton, 21 of High Point, and Jacoreyian Dreshawn McLendon, 25, of High Point, with possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Both initially received a $15,000 secured bond and were placed in the Davidson County Jail. McLendon has since bonded out. Singleton’s bond was increased to $75,000.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Thomasville Police Department in the investigation.

Anyone having any information is asked to call Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477 or

the Criminal Investigation Division at (336) 475-7755. Callers may remain anonymous and will be

eligible for cash rewards up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest.