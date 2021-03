Marlon Servance and Regina Brown are no longer being sought as persons of interest.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say they have been in contact with a man and woman who were considered “persons of interest” in the homicide of Mario Boone that happened on March 12.

“Marlon Servance and Regina Brown are no longer being sought as persons of interest” police said.

Mario Boone, 40, had suffered gunshot wounds and was found deceased in a secluded wooded area near Vogel Drive and Milan Road on the morning of March 12.