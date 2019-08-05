Pair wounded in drive-by shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were wounded when someone fired multiple gunshots at them from a car in Durham early Sunday.

The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. in the area of Angier Street at Elm Street, according to a news release from Durham police.

A gray sedan then fled west on Angier Avenue toward Main Street, police said.

The two people who were shot were taken to a nearby hospital by EMS.

The victims suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

