Panthers, Lowe’s give personalized gifts to teen boy who mows lawns to pay for college

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Carolina Panthers had a special surprise for 12-year-old Jaylin Clyburn.

The 12-year-old took a special job Thursday with the Carolina Panthers and Lowe’s.

After mowing an area outside Bank of America Stadium, he was surprised by Coach Ron Rivera, who commended Jaylin on his lawnmowing business to pay for college.

As part of the surprise, Lowe’s gifted Jaylin a new Kobalt 80 Volt Electric Mower along with clean-up and safety accessories including goggles, gloves and a Bluetooth headset for ear protection.

Coach Rivera gave Jaylin a football signed by his hero Cam Newton, Panthers gear and an Honorary Grounds Crew T-shirt for a job well done.

