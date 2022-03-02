HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WJZY) – Panthers tight end Ian Thomas faces a slew of charges after trying to flee Huntersville police on a dirt bike, according to Huntersville Police and Mecklenburg County sheriff.

Thomas, who on Friday signed a three-year $17 million deal that includes a guaranteed $8 million, was arrested last July around 9:30 p.m. in Huntersville, according to the sheriff’s office.

He faces five charges including failure to heed a light or siren, eluding arrest, driving with a revoked license, and reckless driving.

Thomas, who is considered a strong blocking tight end, had 18 receptions for 188 yards last season. His most productive year as a receiver came as a rookie in 2018 when he caught 36 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns.

Photo Credit: Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

The Associated Press contributed to this article.