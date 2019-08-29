Parents concerned after Wake Forest teacher passes out ‘Diversity Inventory’ worksheet

WAKE FOREST, NC (WNCN) – Thursday morning, CBS 17 received a tip from a parent concerned with an activity her son was asked to complete in his high school English class.

CBS 17 reached out to the Wake County Public School System and got the following response:

This week, a teacher conducted a classroom activity that included a worksheet titled Diversity Inventory. After learning of concerns from a parent, the principal reviewed the activity and resource and directed the teacher to discontinue the lesson immediately. While we value efforts to build a classroom community that is inclusive and respectful of all students and backgrounds, the Wake County Public School System also respects and values student privacy and their right to engage in discussion about personal identity when they are comfortable to do so. The Diversity Inventory worksheet in question is not a district-provided resource. We will continue to work with educators on how to effectively lead important conversations connected to identity, culture, and other sensitive topics as appropriate. We appreciate the parent bringing this concern to the school’s attention. Parental involvement is crucial to student success. Students and parents should always speak with their teacher and principal about any assignment that they have questions about or that cause them concern. Lisa Luten

Wake County Public School System Communications Director

