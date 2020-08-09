Parents question safety of local little leagues

A sign announces that the field is closed at Vernon Hills Athletic Complex in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, July 30, 2020. Governor J.B Pritzker introduced new restrictions for recreational sports leagues in Illinois Wednesday, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across the state. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is delaying the start of fall sports, but as college and professional sports prepare to get back to full speed many parents are questioning if it’s safe to sign their child up for local little leagues.

“We’re not maintaining little league the way we’re maintaining professional sports,” said Dr. Dean Hart.

While professional sports leagues like the NBA and NHL restart their season they’re doing so in a controlled “bubble” environment.

“What’s beautiful is for one month we get to watch very well done microbiology experiments on the professionals,” said Dr. Hart.

Major League Baseball opted against the bubble concept, and two teams have been forced to suspend portions of their season due to positive tests, but Dr. Hart says their restart wasn’t a strikeout.

“When they go out and we watch the outcomes of the next month it will tell society so much about how man can control mother nature win or can our science block it a little bit and slow it down,” said Dr. Hart.

However if you’re itching to sign your kids up for their favorite sport Dr. Hart says your bubble is going to burst.

“Little leagues are just not going to do the testing in the magnitude in the way that professional athletes are,” said Dr. Hart. “There’s no way they have the money, or the doctors, or the facilities to control it as major league.”

With North Carolina stuck in Phase 2 of their reopening plan Dr. Hart is cautioning against athletic events until a vaccine is widely available.