Parking garage improvements resume at RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you are headed to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport anytime soon, listen up.

Parking will be hard to find, yet again. This, because construction is back underway to improve levels 2-6 of the main parking garage.

The project began after Labor Day and was put on hold during the holiday months.

Now through mid-May, the airport will reduce the number of spaces by an average of 1,150 per week. The airport encourages anyone driving and parking to book ahead of time to guarantee a spot.

You can do that on RDU’s website, 24 hours in advance, and are guaranteed entry to the lot of their choice at the lowest daily rate.

Newly installed electronic parking signs along the airport roadways notify drivers of which parking lots are open and which are full. The signs also remind customers that even if a particular lot is full, there are still spaces available for customers who booked online in advance.

If you want to avoid the parking headache all together, just take a taxi and get dropped off!

