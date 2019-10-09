Part of downtown Raleigh street to close Thursday for removal of tree from Nash Square

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A block in downtown Raleigh will be closed Thursday as crews remove a 90-foot Willow Oak tree in Nash Square, officials said.

The 200 block of W. Martin Street between S. McDowell and S. Dawson streets will close at 7 a.m. Thursday. It is expected to reopen by 6 p.m., a news release said.

Zach Manor, who works in the urban forestry division of the city’s parks, recreation, and cultural resources department, said the tree is estimated to be between 100 and 140 years old.

“Due to decay and overall old age, it’s time for this tree to be removed,” said Manor. “When we’re dealing with trees, there’s too soon, there’s too late, and there’s just right. Our hope is to fall in the just right.”

