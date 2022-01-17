Parts of Highway 12 on Outer Banks underwater; travel not advised

RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCN) – State transportation officials are warning against travel on a section of Highway 12 on the Outer Banks due to flooding.

An image shared by the North Carolina Department of Transportation on Twitter shows the highway underwater on Monday morning.

NCDOT said soundside flooding is worsening between Oregon Inlet and Hatteras.

“Currently, travel is NOT ADVISED on NC12. If you absolutely must venture out, be prepared for these conditions and drive with EXTREME CAUTION,” NCDOT said.

Earlier Monday, the transportation department said the highway remained passable despite some flooding in the area around Rodanthe.

The flooding is from the same system that dropped snow, sleet and rain on central North Carolina.

The storm brought high winds and heavy rains to the Outer Banks.