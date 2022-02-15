Passenger that caused RDU emergency landing threatened to kill child, beat mother, documents say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A disruptive passenger that forced a Frontier flight to make an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport made an appearance in court on Tuesday, according to the FBI Charlotte Division.

A criminal complaint says the passenger, now identified as Michael Aaron Ganter, knowingly interfered with the performance of the flight crew by assaulting and intimidating them. He was also accused of threatening to injure and kill passengers around him.

Ganter was on was a non-stop flight from New York to Orlando when “Disruptions caused by Ganter caused the pilots to divert the flight from its scheduled course to land at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport,” according to court documents.

It says that according to passengers, Ganter began making “concerning statements to other passengers” about an hour into the flight. One passenger said Ganter claimed he was being stuck by needles and that his DNA was being collected.

Court documents claim he began making threatening comments to other passengers.

Documents said Ganter threatened to “slap people and beat them to death.”

At one point he made verbal threats to a mother and child seated behind him. Legal documents allege he “stated he would kill the child and beat the child’s mother in front of the child.”

The complaint against Ganter said flight attendants began to move passengers away from him.

Other passengers moved closer to Ganter which documents say seemed to agitate him and caused him to stand up in “an aggressive manner.” Several people then struggled to get Ganter’s hands into zip ties and wrapped his feet in saran wrap. During this struggle, one passenger claimed Ganter threw a punch at him.

Due to the commotion, court documents claim pilots decided to divert the flight and make an emergency landing at RDU at about 7:45 p.m. RDU officers boarded the flight and removed Ganter from the plane.

When questioned by police, Ganter told them he “felt pokes into his skin, alerted attendants of the behavior, that the attendant asked the passenger to move, and that five guys attacked him.” Documents say he told officers he “may have said inappropriate things.”

Ganter was later taken to WakeMed.