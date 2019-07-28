Passengers safe after boat catches fire at NC coast

Breaking News
WECT photo of the burned boat (left).

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Multiple agencies assisted after a boat caught fire and burned in the Intracoastal waterway in Ocean Isle Beach Saturday morning.

MST2 Jeff Mcconnell of the U.S. Coast Guard says the boat was in the Intracoastal waterway of Ocean Isle Beach when the skiff caught fire.

The two people on the boat were able to beach it on shore and escape without injuries.

A photo from the scene showed the burned, melted remains of the boat on the shoreline.

Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department and Brunswick County fire were called to the scene. The Coast Guard also sent a boat to help with the incident.

Officials aren’t sure what caused the fire on the boat.

