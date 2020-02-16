Patrol car stolen from SC deputy’s home, found crashed in next county over

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County deputy’s patrol car was stolen from the deputy’s home and crashed a short time later in Pickens County Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch was called just before 9 a.m. for one of their patrol cars driving erratically on Highway 124.

A short time later, Pickens County rescue truck spotted a crashed patrol car on Farrs Bridge Road, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said that a deputy’s patrol car was stolen from a home in Pickens County and a suspect is in custody.

According to Highway Patrol, the patrol car struck an embankment near Old Mill Road and overturned.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was charged with DUI. There’s no word yet on any charges related to the vehicle theft.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the vehicle theft while South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.