RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh dogs now have something new to wag their tails about. A new dog park is scheduled to open in the city this week.

The dog park is located at Dorthea Dix Park at 1800 Umstead Drive. The park will have two areas for large dogs and a separate area dedicated to small dogs.

It officially opens Saturday, April 9. A temporary dog park along Biggs Drive at Dix Park will close on April 18.

To celebrate the opening, the city of Raleigh will host a Yappy Hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with food and beer vendors available to dog owners. To avoid any puppy eye begging, pet food vendors will be on-site too. Registration for the event is encouraged.

The city’s current dog park rules will apply to the new site.

The rules require dogs to be leashed when entering or exiting the park. All dogs must be healthy and fully vaccinated. Pet owners are required to pick up after their dogs and stop them from digging any holes.

The new park will be the sixth dog park operated by the city. Other parks can be found at: