PD: Former Colchester man confesses to killing wife, 3 children in Florida

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Police announced on Wednesday that a former Colchester man has confessed to killing his wife and three children in Celebration, Florida.

Police in Florida are investigating the deaths of four people in a home just south of Orlando that officials say is a family from Connecticut who was reported missing.

Their home in Celebration, Florida is now a crime scene after four bodies were found inside on Monday. The Todt family, originally from Colchester, was living there.

On January 13th, police say that officers were assisting federal agents from the Department of Health and Human Services in serving an arrest warrant to 44-year-old Anthony Todt when they found the bodies inside of the home.

While the medical examiner has not completed positive identifications of the bodies, police say that Anthony Todt has confessed to killing his wife, 42-year-old Megan, and their three children, 13-year-old Alek, 11-year-old Tyler, and 4-year-old Zoe, as well as the family dog, Breezy.

An autopsy has confirmed that the cause of death is homicide.

Based on the confession and the investigation, police strongly believe the bodies found in the home were those of the family.

Police say that the deaths occurred at some time at the end of December.

Officers had gone to the home on December 29th after a family member of Anthony Todt requested a well being check when they were told that the Todt family had the flu and then were unable to reach them.

Police say that they were not successful in contacting anyone inside of the home and nothing at the time seemed suspicious.

Todt was arrested and charged with multiple counts of homicide, as well as animal cruelty. Police say that he is cooperating with the investigation.

“It shocked me when I heard they were gone,” said a neighbor.

A neighbor says they had not seen Tony and Megan Todt, or their three young kids, since November, which was difficult news for those who used to play with the family.

“They always had a smile on their face. They loved board games and soccer and basketball and they just seemed like really happy kids,” said a neighbor.

Another neighbor snapped a photo shortly after the bodies were found of a man described as the father being taken away in handcuffs.

“I’m like still in shock. I can’t believe any of this happened. And they were so sweet. I still can’t believe it, any of it,” said a neighbor.

This story is hitting people hard in Colchester as well, especially those who knew the family personally. Tony and Megan Todt owned Family Physical Therapy in town.

The Todts were reported missing in mid- December by family members. Records indicate they sold their Colchester home back in 2017.