Peace Street blocked after tractor trailer gets stuck under Peace Street Bridge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The top of a tractor trailer was ripped off when it attempted to drive under the Peace Street Bridge Wednesday morning.

The truck was leaving the Glenwood Avenue area and was hauling supplies for Krispy Kreme when it got stuck under the bridge.

Peace Street is closed in both directions and traffic is being diverted to West Street. Avoid the area if possible.

Authorities have not said when the scene will be cleared.

No one was injured and no charges are expected to be filed at this time.